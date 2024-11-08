Experienced Medical Receptionist

Permanent

£11.44 per hour

Part-time/Full-time

Droitwich Spa

Are you a Medical Receptionist looking for a permanent position?

We are collaborating with a lovely medical centre near Droitwich Spa that is seeking a friendly and enthusiastic Medical Receptionist to join their team. This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced GP surgery Medical Receptionist to work with a supportive group, with comprehensive training provided on the systems used.

The practice offers staff parking and is situated close to local amenities and public transport links.

**In return, you will receive:**

- A thorough training package

- A competitive hourly rate of £11.44

- 5.5 weeks of annual leave (including bank holidays)

You will be part of a large receptionist team and will report directly to the Practice Manager.

**Requirements:**

Ideally, you should have experience with GP systems, booking appointments, and responding to patient queries. Excellent face-to-face and telephone communication skills are essential; however, training will be provided for other administrative tasks.

For more information or to apply, please contact Olo at 0114 275 7421 or email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

**About Chase Medical:**

Chase Medical is a leading agency specialising in primary care, supplying clinical staff to over 40% of General Practices across the UK.

