Multi Skilled Electrical Engineer | Engineering | Static | 37.5 hours per week | Permanent | Nottingham | Circa £32,520 PA DOE + est. £3000 standby | Excellent Benefits

Spire Nottingham Hospital are looking to bring on a Multi Skilled Electrical Engineer to join their established team at our state of the art hospital. You will assist the Engineering Manager and work as part of the wider team providing a comprehensive engineering and maintenance service within the hospital, which ensures a safe environment for all Patients, Visitors, Staff and Contractors.

This is a static Maintenance Engineer role and would suit someone that has served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with C&G Qualification or is Qualified By Experience. The role will require repair, maintenance or installation of all plant, equipment, systems and building structure/fabric. Planned Preventative Maintenance, testing and calibration, fault finding and defect correction.

Salary:

- Circa £32,520 Per Annum Dependant on Experience

- Circa £3000 additional payment for standby/on call

- Min 2 hours pay for call out + mileage

Hours of work:

- 37.5 hours per week

- Monday to Friday 08.00-16.00

- 1 Sunday per month

- 1 week in 4 on call

Duties & Responsibilities:

- To be the designated Electrical Authorising Person for the Hospital, which will include electrical permit control of any third-party contractors

- PAT Testing

- Planned Preventative Maintenance on Building fabric and minor electrical systems, Plant/equipment, Fire Alarms, Access controls, Building management systems, Lighting, Hot and cold water, ventilation systems.

- You will receive specialist training for Decontamination and medical gas system maintenance (City and Guilds)

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service / Emergency repairs as required

What we are looking for:

- Experience in a similar role as engineer or technician or relevant qualifications

- Able to prioritise demands against resources

- Trouble shooting and fault finding experience

- Due to the hospitals location and on call requirements it is essential you have your own vehicle

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For more information please reach out to Beren on or 07715 058077

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications















About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.















About the Team

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.











