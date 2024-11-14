Engineer Harrogate and Methley Park

Engineer | Harrogate Clinic and Methley Park| Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary



Spire Methley Park and Harrogate Clinic are currently looking for 2 Engineers to work Cross site at our Methley Park and Harrogate clinic sites. The candidate will be spending time 2 days at Harrogate and the rest based at Methley Park while also covering annual leave and sickness at the Clinic



Job Purpose

Work within the engineering team to maintain grounds, building fabric, building services and all equipment in a cost-effective manor, ensuring compliance with all current National legislation and Spire policies. To maintain a safe environment for all customers and colleagues. Following strict protocols to maintain health and safety standards.

Attention to detail and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment are essential for this role.

Function split for this role:

Management responsibilities - When required in absence of Engineering Manager

Hands on responsibilities - 100%

Key Accountabilities

- Contribute and assist in the implementation of a comprehensive, cost effective, planned, and preventative maintenance / repair programme for all engineering services / equipment, utilising the network computerised maintenance management system (CMMS)

- To identify, prioritise and report engineering infrastructure and compliance risk to your Engineering Manager or Regional Engineer Manager.

- Ensure accurate record keeping and easy retrieval filing of documentation for all services and equipment audit purposes.

- To contribute to the energy performance of the site ensuring optimisation of Building Management System and utilisation of Spire Healthcare's Energy Remote System (ERM) and bench marking energy report.

- To complete Spire competency documentation, identify personal training and development requirements.

- To act as when called upon be the point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire Policy.

- Maintaining confidentiality and respecting patient privacy while carrying out duties in all areas.

- To ensure appropriate maintenance / testing of all equipment and services including but not limited to water, electrical and ventilation are carried out ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations and Spire Policy.

- To ensure all remedial works identified in infrastructure, plant and equipment inspection reports are prioritised and completed in a timely basis.

- The nature of this role means that hours of duty may change in line with the needs of the business. Hours more than contract may be required, and flexibility is essential due to the changing nature of private healthcare, including on-call.

- Follow safe work practices and procedures relevant to your role and assigned tasks.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- To be responsible for personal time keeping and punctuality.

- Adhere to company policies and procedures.

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.





Essential Experience

Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering

Extensive knowledge of building services

Be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

Customer oriented; friendly and able to exude an approachable attitude towards patients and colleagues.

Need to be able to contribute to a team environment.

Share ideas constructively with all members of your team.



Desired Experience

Hold relevant healthcare specific certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific area

A basic level of using office software such as Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) is preferred.



Benefits

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance







