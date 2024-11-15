Healthcare Assistant - Day & Night Duty

Healthcare Assistant - Day and Night Duty | Wards | Wirral | Competitive Salary | Part Time (30 Hours)

Spire Murrayfield Wirral is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our warm and friendly team on a part-time basis, working a combination of days and nights.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital offer a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the Outpatients department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience working within a clinical setting (hospital/GP surgery) is essential

As a HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

System literacy is essential

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications