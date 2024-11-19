Orthopaedic Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for an experienced Orthopaedic Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

Job Purpose

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient/outpatient department.

Duties and responsibilities

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others within own scope of practice.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for

Minimum of 2 years UK experience (recent) - NHS or Private Healthcare as an Orthopaedic Physiotherapist

Must hold a Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy)

Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working with multi disciplinary teams

Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision

Post graduate experience as a Physiotherapist across a range of specialties

Experience of independently managing/prioritising case loads

Must have experienced in orthopaedic physio - minimum 2 years

Registration with the Health and Care Professions Council

Must have Inpatient and/or ward experience

On call experience desirable - will be once per week - evening only (rarely get call outs)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.