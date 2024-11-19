For Employers
Orthopaedic Physiotherapist | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Full Time | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for an experienced Orthopaedic Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

Job Purpose

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient/outpatient department.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.
  • Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs
  • Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
  • Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others within own scope of practice.
  • Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.
  • Assist in maintaining and developing services.
  • Contribute to quality improvement.
  • Promote people's equality, diversity and rights
  • Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.
  • Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for

  • Minimum of 2 years UK experience (recent) - NHS or Private Healthcare as an Orthopaedic Physiotherapist
  • Must hold a Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy)
  • Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
  • Working with multi disciplinary teams
  • Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision
  • Post graduate experience as a Physiotherapist across a range of specialties
  • Experience of independently managing/prioritising case loads
  • Must have experienced in orthopaedic physio - minimum 2 years
  • Registration with the Health and Care Professions Council
  • Must have Inpatient and/or ward experience
  • On call experience desirable - will be once per week - evening only (rarely get call outs)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

