Registered Manager (CQC) - Domiciliary Care
Hours: Full-time
Salary: £40,000 per annum (DOE)
Location: Barnsley
A excellent Domiciliary Care Provider is currently looking for a Registered Manager to join them on a full-time permanent basis. Are you interested?
They're looking for a Registered Manager to join their supportive and diverse team. You'll play a vital role in delivering high-quality care and driving the growth of their services. You'll work closely with their senior management team, benefiting from a supportive network and access to cutting-edge technologies to help you succeed.
Within this role you'll need previous experience in the following:
- At least 2 years in a management or supervisory role within health and social care
- Hands-on experience in managing a domiciliary care service
- Track record of managing and motivating an effective team
- Strong understanding of current legal responsibilities and standards
Ideally you'll need:
- Have Experecine working as a Registered Manager in domiciliary care
- Full UK Driving License
The duties of this role would include but are not limited to:
- Work to CQC standards
- Manage the care team to ensure providing the best care
- On-call duties where necessary
Benefits:
- Salary: £40000 per year
- Full time hours
- Expert training where you will meet with directors and gain a great understand of what each department does, building strong relationships before you even start
- Company pension
- Free parking
- Gym membership
The provider are able to offer a competitive salary of up to £40,000 per annum (DOE) with a generous annual leave package, a group pension, parking-on site and many more!
If you're interested in this role then please apply now!
