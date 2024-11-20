PACU Registered Nurse | Theatre | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds have an excellent opportunity for an experienced PACU Registered Nurse to join the theatre department on a full time, permanent basis.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

You will be required to provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention supporting the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre, taking on the role of nurse/ODP in the Post Anaesthetic Care Unit.

To assist the Theatre Sisters/Charge nurses to deliver effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical support.

You will be required to provide exemplary care in the recovery or post-operative phase of surgery

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with PACU or Operating Department Practitioner with recovery experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

HCPC or NMC registration

Will consider Newly Qualified Nurses with at least 6-12months experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications