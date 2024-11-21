Senior Radiographer | Imaging | Private Hospital | St Anthony's Hospital | Competitive salary dependent on experience | Permanent | Full Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a Senior Radiographer to join our imaging team on a permanent, full time basis.

Our multispecialty unit will give you the opportunity to expand your skills and expertise. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures including Ortho, Gynae, Cardio-thoracic and many other surgical specialties.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide highly skilled imaging for patients within the department.

- To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

- The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures including Cardiac, Spinal and Orthopaedics. You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs.

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.

Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must have experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Newly qualified welcome to apply

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications