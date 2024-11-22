Imaging Administrator | Bristol | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Permanent

We are looking for an experienced Administrator to join our friendly Imaging Administration team at Spire Bristol.

This role will suit someone who would like a challenging and busy role with plenty of variety.

Working patterns :

This role is working 4 days per week. It is a flexible day off, not set (will be on a set rota). this can include weekends but not every weekend. You would work 3 x 8am-6pm and 1x 8am-5.30pm

Duties and responsibilities will include:

- Efficiently and Accurately book and record patient details and appointments on the system via telephone, face to face and referral letter

- To greet, welcome and provide any necessary assistance to all patients, consultants and visitors

- To Register all new or follow up patients, whether for procedures, Outpatients consultations or Pre-Op assessments

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act, Information Governance and other Spire Policies

- To provide reception cover and general administrative support to the Imaging department

- To be flexible with working hours to suit the needs of the business and requirements of the Imaging Department

- To promote a friendly, professional and positive attitude at all times

- Ensure the administrative aspect of the patient journey is efficient with excellent levels of customer service at all times

- Excellent communication with patients, colleagues and all other customers in a friendly professional manner

- Issue of imaging reports in a timely manner with strict adherence to information governance to ensure they are issued to the correct referring clinician

- Management of e-mails enquiries and referrals in a timely and professional manner

Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and able to manage workload.

- Experience in an administrative based position or in a similar environment is essential.

- An excellent communicator and capable of delivering excellent customer service.

- Good computer skills and competent with Microsoft Office packages.

- A team player confident in interacting across a diverse range of people.

Contract Type:- Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

