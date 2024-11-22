Bank Mammographer | Private Hospital | Worcester | Radiology Department | Competitive Rate | BANK - Flexible Working

Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for a Mammographer to join their team on a BANK basis, working Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning for two breast clinics per week.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide highly skilled and specialised Mammography and general imaging for patients within the radiographic department.

- Provide specialized Mammography advice to patients

- The post-holder should be a skilled Radiographer/Mammographer willing to rotate across other modalities

- This role will provide the individual with the opportunity to build on and extend their clinical expertise.

- Education and training are key elements of the department and therefore role extension and further learning is encouraged.

- Flexibility and innovation are fundamental to this role and strong communication skills are essential

Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- UK Mammography Accreditation qualification.

- 2 years UK experience within Mammography

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care, strong communication skills

Working Hours: Two Breast Clinics Per Week :Tuesday PM and Thursday AM

Contract Type: Bank



What do we offer?

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

