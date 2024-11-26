HR Manager - GP Surgery

HR Manager

Woking

Based in Woking - Surrey, this forward-thinking quirky Surgery is looking for a HR Manager to join them on a fixed term basis with a view to turning permanent, they're negotiable on hours and can offer between 20 to 37.5 hours per week.

This GP surgery has around 13,000 patients, they're offering a negotiable salary, NHS pension and medical indemnity, they have a good CQC rating and are high QoF achievers.

On top of the employment benefits, they love to have a bit of fun. Last summer the ice cream van and a coffee van came to the practice. They hosted a pottery painting session with pizza at the practice, and had great evenings out bowling and at the pub. They've also just finished a virtual walking challenge around the British coastline competing against other Surrey practices.

This year they had a lovely summer party including their partners and children. They also have a book club who meet regularly as well as their practice own well-being programme. These are just some things they do to make the practice a great place to work!

The whole practice team is supportive and caring and they have an open door policy. their staff members are enthusiastic, friendly and they want to make a real difference to their patients - come and be part of the team!

Their clinical team consists of GPs, Paramedic Practitioner, clinical pharmacists, first contact physios, nurse practitioners, Nurses and HCAs. The practice is supported by an experienced administrative team, which includes secretaries, administrators, care co-ordinators and receptionists.

To apply for this role you must have extensive HR experience, ideally within a medical setting carrying out the following tasks + more:

Payroll

Employee relations

HR admin

Learning and development

Internal recruitment

Employee engagement

Maintaining and improving HR systems

To apply call Leah now on or email leah.beard@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a UK based agency, that has specialised in the recruitment of Clinical and non-clinical staff for Primary Care and Community Services for over 12 years, working with over 60% of general practices in England. With exclusive roles available across the country, we're sure to have the role for you.

Alternatively, if you were looking for more flexibility we have shifts available with very competitive rates depending on your staff type.