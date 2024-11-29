Advanced Nurse Practitioner

North London

This lovely Practice is looking for an ANP to join them on a permanent full-time basis.

The successful candidate will have previous experience working in Primary Care, having worked as an ANP ideally carrying out prescribing, minor illness, minor injury and chronic disease management.

The Practice is offering a great employment package, including a negotiable salary depending on experience, NHS Pension, 6 weeks annual leave (plus bank holidays) and staff parking!

Ideal skills for the role would include:

Prescribing

Minor Illness

Minor Injury

Chronic Disease Management

For more information or to apply, call Leah on

0114 275 7421

or email leah.beard@chase-medical.com

