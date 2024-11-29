For Employers
ANP
Chase Medical Limited
London
London
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
Senior
Senior
Full-time / Part-time
Full-time / Part-time
OtherJob category
Other

Advanced Nurse Practitioner

North London

This lovely Practice is looking for an ANP to join them on a permanent full-time basis.

The successful candidate will have previous experience working in Primary Care, having worked as an ANP ideally carrying out prescribing, minor illness, minor injury and chronic disease management.

The Practice is offering a great employment package, including a negotiable salary depending on experience, NHS Pension, 6 weeks annual leave (plus bank holidays) and staff parking!

Ideal skills for the role would include:

  • Prescribing
  • Minor Illness
  • Minor Injury
  • Chronic Disease Management

For more information or to apply, call Leah on

0114 275 7421

or email leah.beard@chase-medical.com

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist bank within Primary care, committed to providing interesting and competitive positions for Primary Care specialists.

With both locum and permanent opportunities available, we're sure to have something for you!

Give us a call now on

0114 275 7421

.

