GP Medical Receptionist

Do you have experience working in an admin role within General Practice? Do you have experience using System 1?

Are you looking for more flexibility and freedom? If yes, join Chase Medical and pick up locum shifts when you please!

A Surgery based in Bolton are headhunting for an experienced receptionist to work on a locum basis, with immediate start!

The rate for this role would be £13.00 per hour (this rate includes holiday pay).

For this role, you must have experience working in General Practice and be confident with:

* Reception duties

* Making appointments

* Taking messages

* Liaising messages between clinical staff and patients.

* You must also have experience using System One

As you would be the first point of contact for patients on arrival at the practice/on calling the practice, you will be a professional and friendly presence, with understanding on confidentiality.

Chase Medical

You'll be taking advantage of this through Chase Medical, who are a specialist agency in Primary Care working with almost 60% of GP Practice throughout the country.

We're comprised of expert locum and permanent teams who work to find you the work you're looking for. By taking advance of this opportunity, you'll be joining our extensive bank of primary care staff and kept up to date with all the opportunities we get through in your area.

How do I apply?

Please contact Adrianna on 0114 275 7421 or email Adrianna.soundur@chase-medical.com!

Alternatively, if you know the ideal candidate you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral.

