Pharmacist | Spire Bristol Hospital | Salary dependent on experience | Full time - Permanent | Free Parking and fantastic benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting full time opportunity for an experienced Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.



Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.





Duties And Responsibilities

* All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

* You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

* Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

* Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital



Who We're Looking For

* Qualified Pharmacist

* Current GPhC registration with post qualifying practice in Hospital settings

* Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting

* Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance

* Health Assessment

* Employee Assistance Programme

* Sharesave

* Free DBS

* Free Car park



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

* Driving clinical excellence

* Doing the right thing

* Caring is our passion

* Keeping it simple

* Delivering on our promises

* Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.



About Us



At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.



We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.