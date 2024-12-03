Spire Nottingham Open Evening

Join us for an exciting interventional cardiology & cardiac surgery recruitment open evening!

Date: 16th January 2025

Time: 5pm & 6pm

Location: Spire Nottingham, Tollerton Lane, Tollerton, Nottingham NG12 4GA

Spire Nottingham Hospital is thrilled to invite you to our interventional cardiology & cardiac surgery Recruitment Open Evening. This is your chance to explore exciting career opportunities within our Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery teams and become part of a dedicated community committed to delivering exceptional patient care across the East Midlands.

At Spire Nottingham, we foster a warm and friendly atmosphere, focusing on compassionate care that makes our patients feel comfortable and supported every step of the way. Join us to discover how you can contribute to our mission and be part of an inspiring team.

What to Expect:

Welcome to Spire Nottingham: Get an insider's view of our hospital and the culture that sets us apart.

Insights from Leadership: Hear from our Director of Clinical Services about our vision and future.

Explore Interventional Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery Roles: Learn about the opportunities available within our Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery teams.

Current Vacancies: Find out how to apply for our latest positions and take the next step in your career.

Guided Hospital Tour: Experience our state-of-the-art facilities firsthand.

Q&A Session: Engage directly with Heads of Departments and our passionate team members to ask any questions you might have.

This is more than just an event; it's a chance to connect, collaborate, and consider your future with us. We would love to see you there!

Register Your Attendance

Please confirm your spot by applying below or reaching out to Maxine at

Don't miss out on this opportunity to shape your career in a supportive and innovative environment!