Maintenance Engineer | Full Time | Permanent | Methley - LS26

We have an exciting opportunity for a Maintenance Engineer with Mechanical Experience to join the Maintenance team at Spire Methley Park based in LS26 also at times covering Annual Leave and Sickness at our brand new Harrogate clinic.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.



Job Purpose

Work within the engineering team to maintain grounds, building fabric, building services and all equipment in a cost-effective manor, ensuring compliance with allcurrent National legislation and Spire policies. To maintain a safe environment for all customers and colleagues. Following strict protocols to maintain health andsafety standards.



Duties and responsibilities

Directly responsible to the Facilities Manager provides a variety of general maintenance services within the hospital and grounds.

- Carries out weekly maintenance duties as directed by Facilities Manager.

- Carries minor repairs as directed by Facilities Manager

- Takes part in 'on-call' and 'relief on-call' duty rota system.

- Carries out tasks as directed via BMS System, performing PPM and reactive maintenance.

- Carries out routine tests of equipment as directed by Facilities Manager.

- Responsible for internal maintenance and upkeep of hospital.

- Performs daily readings and minor maintenance/decoration.

Who we're looking for

- Job holder should have completed basic secondary education.

- Should have experience of similar work, preferably in a hospital.

- Must have mechanical experience

- Must hold a full UK driving licence

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



