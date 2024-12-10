Bank Sterile Services Technician | SSD |Theatre | Wirral | Bank

Spire Murrayfield Hospital based in Wirral, have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Sterile Services Technician to join their Theatre team.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the TSSU department by cleaning, sterilising, and packing theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.

Duties and responsibilities:

Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination

Decontamination of checking for functionality

Pack linen/instruments/consumables for sterilisation

Complete accurately tracking systems

Monitor repairs of instruments

Records sterilisation and packing information related to designated tasks accurately and passes it on to the relevant person in the theatre team on time.

Agrees with the perioperative team the TSSU data and information that is to be collected and collated.

Who we're looking for:

Desire to work in TSSU

Team Player

Comfortable with manual lifting (heavy Lifting)

Experience working on a computer

An understanding of infection control (Desirable)

Prior healthcare experience (Desirable)

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support, and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role please contact Alishia Okereafor at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications