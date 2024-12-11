MSK Physiotherapist/12 Month FTC/Full Time/Nottingham/Tollerton



Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a MSK Physiotherapist to join the team on a 12 month Fixed Term Contract.



Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



You must be able to drive to access this hospital and apply for the role.



Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare.

We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient/outpatient department.

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for:

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

Experience of assessing diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working with MSK

Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to complex cases with supervision

Experience of independently managing/prioritising case loads

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.