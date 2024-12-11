Housekeeper (Bank) | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Worcester | Zero Hour Contract - Flexible Working | 12.05 per hour plus Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper to join the team on a bank, zero hour contact covering sick leave and annual leave. In this role you will be responsible for delivery of high quality housekeeping services to the hospital and auxiliary buildings.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Role purpose - To ensure that the highest quality patient satisfaction, by ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital is in line with Spire policy's & regulatory governing bodies.

You will work as part of the wards housekeeping team rota on an ad-hoc basis, predominantly to cover annual leave

Contract Type: Bank / Zero Hour Contract, covering sick leave and annual leave

Wokring Pattern : Monday - Sunday, You will work both earlies and lates - a mixture of 06.30 - 14.30 / 12.00 - 20.00 / 17.00 - 23.00

Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure all areas of the hospital are cleaned in line with policies, & all relevant paperwork is completed

- To make sure that all building and fabric issues are reported

- Carry out scheduled flushing list within the hospital

- Make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned at the end of each shift and left how you would expect to find it and to a high standard

- To maintain a good standard of Health & Safety and COSHH legislations

- To promote the spire behaviours

Who we're looking for:

- Previous housekeeping experience

- Experience in a customer facing environment

- Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks

- A positive and flexible approach to customer service

- Good communication skills

- Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.

Benefits:

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications