Maintenance Engineer | Engineering | Full Time 37.5 hours per week, Permanent | Solihull | Free Parking | Competitive salary + Excellent Benefits

Spire Parkway Hospital are looking to bring on an Engineer to join their established team to assist Engineering Manager and work as part of the engineering team providing a comprehensive engineering and maintenance service within the hospital, which ensures a safe environment for all Patients, Visitors, Staff and Contractors.

Hours of work:

- 37.5 hours per week

- Monday to Friday 08.00-16.00

- 1 Sunday per month

- 1 week in 4 on call 16.00-08.00

Duties & Responsibilities:

- To undertake maintenance/testing of plant/equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations / PPM Schedules and manufactures instruction keeping all necessary records.

- To receive/review/prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on CMMS.

- To be the site Authorising Person for the management of low voltage electrical systems.

- To assist the Engineering Services Manager as point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

- To provide out of hours emergency on-call service (additional payments).

- To help the department find the most comprehensive and least disruptive way to implement the PPM schedule which is required by Spire standards, maintained on the CMMS.

What we are looking for:

- Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with C&G Qualification in Electrical or Mechanical field

- Significant experience in building services management with a track record of success

- Able to prioritise demands against resources

- Able to support hospital compliance with changing legislation

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications















About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.














