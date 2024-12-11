Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialist | Oncology | Maternity Cover - 12 Months | Competitive salary + Excellent Benefits | Part Time, 30 hours Per Week| Solihull, Birmingham



Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialist to join our welcoming Oncology team, working part time hours (30hrs per week) and on a fixed term contract/ basis of 12 months.This is the perfect opportunity for someone who is looking to develop their career as the successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.



Spire Specialist Care Centre is located at Spire Parkway Hospital in the heart of Solihull and is designed specifically with patient needs in mind. With 6 purpose-built pods, Spire Specialist Care Centre offers an enhanced experience, in a peaceful, private and comfortable environment. Our Centre has retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM), a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment conducive to the physical and emotional wellbeing and cultural sensitivity of every individual.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- To provide exemplary planned care for haematology cancer patients across the whole cancer pathway

- To ensure the team delivers effective and appropriate patient care through clinical expertise and leadership.

- To act as a resource and facilitator for all haematology cancer care within the hospitals. To educate and train other members of staff.



Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse. NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- Have a minimum of 1-2 years' experience working in an Oncology/Haematology setting.

- Competent in venepuncture, phlebotomy and cannulation and the use of CVADs.

- Evidence of SACT competency.

- UK Oncology Nurse Society (UKONS) SACT passport (preferred but not essential).

- Post registration study in cancer care or equivalent (desirable but not essential).

- Compassionate and patient advocate.

- Excellent communication skills, organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Working Hours: 30 hours per week

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract, Maternity Cover for 12 months

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

