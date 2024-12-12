Catering Assistant - Bank | Host/Hostess | Worcester | Flexible working hours | £12.05 per hour + enhancements available
Spire South Bank Hospital, Worcester has an exciting opportunity for a Catering Assistant to join our Hospitality Team on a weekend occasional/bank basis
As Catering Assistant you will be responsible to assist in the preparation and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, consultants and staff through basic food preparation and service.
We provide catering service in the colleague Dining room, Main reception snack area, patient bedrooms and through functions and events held on site.
Spire South Bank Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.
Working Hours: Shifts predominantly Saturdays and Sundays with occasional weekday shifts. You will join the teams rota and may work one of the following shifts: 7am-12 noon, 7am-3pm,12:00-8pm, 5;00-8:00pm. Enhancement available on weekends!
Contract Type: Bank/Zero hours
Duties and Responsibilities
- To assist, as directed, with preparation, presentation and service of food and beverages, to the specified standard, to staff, patients and consultants
- To assist with the service of food to staff, consultants, visitors and patients in both the restaurant and wards
- To take orders from customers in relation to food and beverage requests, adhering to any special dietary requirements or specific needs
- To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact
- To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation
- To undertake general cleaning and washing up duties associated with a large commercial kitchen in accordance with a schedule of works
What we're looking for
- Experience of working in a catering role
- Good communication skills
- Ability to establish rapport with all customers
- Have a committed approach to providing great customer service
- Have the ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work evenings and possibly some weekends
- Basic food hygiene certificate and awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work is desirable
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
Our Values
- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.