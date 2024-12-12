Catering Assistant - Bank | Host/Hostess | Worcester | Flexible working hours | £12.05 per hour + enhancements available

Spire South Bank Hospital, Worcester has an exciting opportunity for a Catering Assistant to join our Hospitality Team on a weekend occasional/bank basis

As Catering Assistant you will be responsible to assist in the preparation and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, consultants and staff through basic food preparation and service.

We provide catering service in the colleague Dining room, Main reception snack area, patient bedrooms and through functions and events held on site.

Spire South Bank Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Working Hours: Shifts predominantly Saturdays and Sundays with occasional weekday shifts. You will join the teams rota and may work one of the following shifts: 7am-12 noon, 7am-3pm,12:00-8pm, 5;00-8:00pm. Enhancement available on weekends!

Contract Type: Bank/Zero hours

As Catering Assistant you will be responsible to assist in the preparation and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, consultants and staff through basic food preparation and service.

We provide catering service in the colleague Dining room, Main reception snack area, patient bedrooms and through functions and events held on site.

Duties and Responsibilities

To assist, as directed, with preparation, presentation and service of food and beverages, to the specified standard, to staff, patients and consultants

To assist with the service of food to staff, consultants, visitors and patients in both the restaurant and wards

To take orders from customers in relation to food and beverage requests, adhering to any special dietary requirements or specific needs

To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact

To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation

To undertake general cleaning and washing up duties associated with a large commercial kitchen in accordance with a schedule of works

What we're looking for

Experience of working in a catering role

Good communication skills

Ability to establish rapport with all customers

Have a committed approach to providing great customer service

Have the ability to work under pressure

Ability to work evenings and possibly some weekends

Basic food hygiene certificate and awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work is desirable

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.