SSD Technician

Sterile Services Technician | SSD | Theatres | Private Hospital | Full time | Permanent | Salary dependent on experience | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's Sterile Services Department provides a vital service decontaminating and reprocessing surgical instruments for the whole hospital. You will be involved in the cleaning, inspecting, assembling, packing, sterilising and distributing surgical equipment according to hospital requirements. You will also be required to decontaminate endoscopes for our endoscopy department within the hospital. The successful candidate will require attention to detail, and an eagerness and ability to learn.

Duties and responsibilities;

- Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well-being.

- Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination.

- Pack instruments/consumables for sterilisation.

- Complete tracking systems accurately.

- Monitor repairs of instruments

- Checking functioning of sterilising and decontamination equipment according to manufacturers instructions

- Decontamination of flexible endoscopes

Who we are looking for

- Some Knowledge of decontamination of medical devices is essential.

- Basic awareness of health & safety and hygiene.

- Someone who excels in working as part of a great team

- The flexibility to work on our rota

- Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications