Outpatient Physiotherapy Team Lead

Physiotherapy Outpatient Team Lead | Physiotherapy | FTC - 12 months | Salary dependent on experience | Full Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's are currently looking for a Physiotherapy Outpatient Team Lead to join our Physio Department on a 12 month fixed term contract. This role will suit a candidate who either has previous experience or is looking for the next step in their career.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

We have six operating theatres coving a wide range of specialities and procedure including Orthopaedics, Gynae and Cardiorespiratory. There is an ITU department providing care and accommodating more complex patients. We have a number of developmental training courses and progression opportunities available for our ambitious employees.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Develop own managerial and clinical knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

- Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health safety and security.

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

- Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources.

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

- In collaboration with specialist/highly specialist physiotherapists, set and monitor the standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment capabilities and competencies across the team and ensure they are implemented and regularly audited.

- Compare current physiotherapy practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks, ensuring the implementation of best practice.

- Collect, collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment relating to clients' physiotherapy needs, promote their wellbeing and reduce risks in the short and long term.

Who we are looking for :

- Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- Registered with the HCPC

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes, which must include orthopaedics.

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing and supporting peers

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.