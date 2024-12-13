Health & Safety Administrator | Spire Healthcare Facilities | Part Time - 20hrs per week | Competitive salary, dependent on experience | Private healthcare | Birmingham, Solihull

Spire Parkway Hospital have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Health and Safety Administrator to join our team. This is a permanent position, for part-time hours working 20 hours per week.

We are looking to bring on a Health & Safety Administrator to join our established team. You will be supporting the Health and Safety Officers & Manager in coordinating and implementing the delivery of Health & Safety at the facility and ensuring the provision of high quality and safe care and services at all times.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Contract: Permanent

Hours: Part-time, 20 hours per week - The majority of the working week will be hospital based

Duties and responsibilities

All administration requirements for the maintenance of the Health & Safety Management System folder.

Collation of H&S incidents from Datix reports. Trends, near misses, etc.

Redirecting of general enquiries that are sent to the Health and Safety Officer, to members of the health and safety team as required.

Updating local health and safety arrangements / policies as required and distributing throughout the facility.

Maintenance of Hospital Wide Action Plan spreadsheet, following up on outstanding actions as directed by the Health and Safety Manager.

Administration of the Health & Safety Flash alerts, responding to the central health and safety team within the time frame of 7 days and collation of departmental responses.

Health & Safety Training - records administrator; assist with course registration, issuing certificates as required.

Advise the Health and Safety Manager if actions or risk assessments are not being managed in a timely manner.

Take minutes and distribute minutes of all Health and Safety meetings. Including, Water, Fire, Waste management and Safety Representatives meetings.

There will be a requirement to complete further Health and Safety Qualifications as part of this role, with a view for promotion in the future.

Who we're looking for

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.

Previous experience of a multi-functional role where flexibility is essential and experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.

Ideally comes with 3 years of administration experience.

Understanding of Health & Safety and risk issues and legislation

Competent user of the MS Office suite of products in order to meet the requirements of the role

Ability to understand and manage effectively the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities

Proactive and able to self-motivate

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Good interpersonal and team working skills

Car driver ideally

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.