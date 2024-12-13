Maintenance Engineer Assistant | Engineering | Spire South Bank Hospital, Worcester | Salary from £23,497.50 | Private healthcare | 37.5 hours per week



Spire South Bank Hospital have an excellent opportunity for Engineering Assistant to join our team. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week and we are looking for someone to work as part of the engineering / facilities team providing a comprehensive and cost-effective maintenance service within the hospital

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care and are proud of the positive patient feedback we consistently receive.



Contract: Permanent , Full Time 37.5 hours per week

Working Pattern: 9am - 5pm with potential for 7am - 3pm, 8am - 4pm, 10am - 6pm dependent upon business need.

Duties and responsibilities

- To Assist the Hospital Engineers with some basic engineering tasks at South Bank and Droitwich Clinic for compliance with Hospital policies

- Carry out some of the PPM schedules around site when competent to do so e.g. emergency light tests, water temperature checks, TMV checks, fire door inspections, plant room checks.

- To ensure reactive work tasks are completed and closed off in a timely manner and signed off on the Pirana CMMS system.

- To assist in the collection, transportation and storage of clinical waste from all hospital areas, ensuring effective segregation and safe handling techniques are followed.

- To assist in the ordering, receipt, storage and distribution of medical gases, ensuring that safe systems of work are in place

- Driving duties will involve the transporting of items between the Hospital and outreach clinic / distribution centre and also delivery / collection of products to and from the local hospital or medical centres

- Carry out some DIY type tasks including minor decorating of rooms, shelving, plumbing and some basic electrical work (under AP supervision)

- Ensure car parks & paths are safe during inclement weather e.g. gritting

- Set up rooms for meetings/events as required

- Some occasional weekend or out of normal hours work maybe requested by the Engineering Manager



Who we're looking for

- Experience in Maintenance

- Previous experience in a similar role preferred but not essential

- IT literate

- Good organisational skills

- Able to perform general DIY tasks e.g. plumbing, carpentry, painting

- Prioritise requests and be able to respond promptly and politely

- Strong communication skills

- Good interpersonal and team working skills

- Hold a clean full driving licence





Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion.

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.