Clinical Pharmacist | Cardiff | Permanent | Part Time - 15 hrs per week | Free On-site Parking
We have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join the team on a permanent part-time basis. This role will support our Pharmacy Team at Spire Cardiff.
Duties and responsibilities:
- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.
- To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.
- To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.
- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.
Who we're looking for:
- You must be a qualified Pharmacist.
- You must be GPhC registered with no restrictions
- Previous Hospital experience (2 years+)
- SAP system experience is desirable but not essential
- You will be a team player with a friendly approach
- You will be personable, sensitive, and empathetic
- You will be UK based with UK experience
Contract: Permanent
Working Hours: 15 hours per week
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays. Pro rata
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free on site parking
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on