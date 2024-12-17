Clinical Pharmacist | Cardiff | Permanent | Part Time - 15 hrs per week | Free On-site Parking

We have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join the team on a permanent part-time basis. This role will support our Pharmacy Team at Spire Cardiff.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified Pharmacist.

You must be GPhC registered with no restrictions

Previous Hospital experience (2 years+)

SAP system experience is desirable but not essential

You will be a team player with a friendly approach

You will be personable, sensitive, and empathetic

You will be UK based with UK experience

Contract: Permanent

Working Hours: 15 hours per week

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays. Pro rata

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on site parking

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

