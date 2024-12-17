Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance Engineer

Mechanical and Electrical Engineer | Engineering | Static | 37.5 hours per week, Permanent | Private Hospital | Worcester | Free Parking | From £30,900.00 + Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital are looking to bring on a Maintenance Engineer to join their established team, assisting the Engineering Manager and working as part of the engineering team providing a comprehensive engineering and maintenance service within the hospital and ensuring a safe environment for all Patients, Visitors, Staff and Contractors.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care and are proud of the positive patient feedback we consistently receive.

Hours of work:

37.5 hours per week

Monday to Friday 7.5 hour shifts covering 08.00-18:00pm

24/7 On Call Rota for 1 in 3 weeks

Duties & Responsibilities:

- To undertake maintenance/testing of plant/equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations / PPM Schedules and manufactures instruction keeping all necessary records.

- To receive/review/prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on CMMS.

- To be the site Authorising Person for at least one engineering system dependent upon qualification and experience.

- To assist the Engineering Services Manager as point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building / building services / equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

- To provide out of hours emergency on-call service (additional payments).

- To help the department find the most comprehensive and least disruptive way to implement the PPM schedule which is required by Spire standards, maintained on the CMMS.

- To assist with any fire drills or fire activity in line with policy.



What we are looking for:

- Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering with C&G Qualification in Electrical or Mechanical field

- Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Engineering Maintenance (Mechanical)

- 3 years experience

- "On the job" experience working in an M&E Engineer role or similar

- Significant experience in building services management with a track record of success

- Able to prioritise demands against resources

- Awareness and knowledge of health & safety

- Able to support hospital compliance with changing legislation

- Previous engineering experience in a healthcare environment highly desirable



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

