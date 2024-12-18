Senior MSK Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy | St Anthony's Hospital | Private Hospital | Part time - Evenings and Saturday's | Competitive salary dependent on experience | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's are currently recruiting for an experienced MSK Physiotherapist to join their team on a part-time basis. The role is to cover outpatient clinics in the evening and Saturdays with scope for some weekday work too.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London.

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

- Post graduate MSK experience in a clinical setting.

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications