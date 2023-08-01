Privacy policy - Jobmedic

Careersite.biz Limited Privacy Statement Last updated: 01 August 2023

This web site is owned and operated by Careersite.biz Limited (" Careersite", " we", " us" or " our"). Careersite collects personal data of users of this web site. CareersiteWe are committed to protecting the privacy of its users. We have created this Privacy Statement in order to describe and explain to users our personal data collection practices.

Where you are based in the EEA and/or the UK, we are the controller of your personal data.

Contact Information

If you have any questions or concerns in connection with Careersite's personal data collection practices described in this Privacy Statement, please send an email to our Customer Service Centre at support-jm@karieragroup.com. In the email, please state your questions or concerns. Our postal address is:

Careersite.biz Limited 77 Marsh Wall London, E14 9SH

The Types of Personal Data That We Collect

We collect personal data from individuals in the EEA/UK who visit our web site (" EEA Website Visitors") and individual representatives of our current, former or prospective corporate customers, suppliers and business partners who visit our website (" EEA Business Contacts").

We may collect the following types of data:

Name;

Email addresses;

Home and work addresses;

Phone numbers;

CV;

Employment history, including job titles and company names;

Education information;

Financial information (e.g., previous salary at former employer and payment card information where buying our products or services);

Username and password for the accounts established on our web site

Job search behaviour and preferences, including a record of the searches that visitors make on our web site;

If a visitor signs in to our web site with a social media account, that visitor's social media ID, social network site profile image, URL and &other information included in that visitor's social media profile;

Information about the devices a visitor used to access our web site (such as the IP address and the device, browser and operating system type and other operating system support information);

Pages and URLs that refer visitors to our web site, and pages and URLs that visitors exit to once they leave our web site;

Dates and times of visits to our web site;

Information on actions taken on our web site (such as page views, site navigation patterns and job view or application activity);

A general geographic location (such as country and city) from which a visitor accesses our web site; and

Search terms that visitors use to reach our web site.

We do not seek to collect personal data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, or genetic data, biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying a natural person, data concerning health or data concerning a natural person's sex life or sexual orientation.

Purposes for the Processing of Personal Data; Legal Basis

We process personal data for the purposes set out below:

Purpose Lawful Basis Providing our products and services. For EEA Website Visitors, this is necessary for the performance of the contract in relation to any registration on the website, CV and job application information provided (Article 6(1)(b), GDPR).For EEA Business Contacts, this is necessary for the performance of the contract between us (Article 6(1)(b), GDPR). Processing, validating and delivering purchases (including by processing payment card transactions and contacting customers about their orders). Registering, managing and maintaining user accounts on our website. For EEA Website Visitors, this is necessary for the performance of the contract in relation to any registration on the website (Article 6(1)(b), GDPR).We have a legitimate interest to (i) manage the user accounts of EEA Website Visitors; and (ii) ensure the accounts are being used correctly and in compliance with its policies and procedures (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR). Maintaining the CVs posted to our web site and making them available. Maintaining a record of the jobs an EEA Website Visitor views or applies to on our web site. We have a legitimate interest to manage its business (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR). Informing an EEA Website Visitor of relevant job postings that may be of interest to them. We have a legitimate interest to manage our business (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR). Providing customer support as well as handling technical issues. Contacting EEA Website Visitors and delivering information to them that, in some cases, is targeted to their interests (such as relevant services, educational or other career development opportunities), where we have their consent to do so. Enabling unregistered EEA Website Visitors to sign up for job recommendation emails and registered and unregistered EEA Website Visitors to sign up to receive marketing emails. Enabling an EEA Website Visitor and EEA Business Contact to communicate with us through our blogs, social networks and other interactive media. Requesting an EEA Website Visitor and EEA Business Contact's feedback and input on our website where we have their consent to do so. Managing participation in our events and other promotions. Analysing and enhancing our marketing communications and strategies. Providing administrative notices or communications applicable to use of our web site. We have a legitimate interest to (i) manage its business; and (ii) ensure its website is being used in accordance with its terms and conditions (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR). Analysing trends and statistics regarding EEA Website Visitors' use of our web site, mobile applications and social media assets, and the jobs viewed or applied to on our web site in order to optimize our web site search engine results. We have obtained the EEA Website User's consent (Article 6(1)(a), GDPR). In connection with a potential asset or stock acquisition of Careersite, or the outsourcing or insourcing of services provided by personnel, providing reasonable diligence material to a third party or meeting any disclosure obligations as required by law. We have a legitimate interest to manage its business (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR). Protecting against and preventing fraud, unauthorized transactions, claims and other liabilities, and manage risk exposure, including by identifying potential hackers and other unauthorized users. We have legitimate interests in managing its business including for legal, personnel, administrative and management purposes and for the prevention and detection of crime provided our interests are not overridden by the interests of EEA Website Visitors or EEA Business Contacts (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR).We may have a legal obligation to do so (Article 6(1)(c), GDPR). Complying with applicable legal requirements, court orders, legal proceedings, document requests, and industry standards and our policies. We have a legitimate interest to manage its business and to ensure that all investigations and proceedings are managed efficiently and effectively (Article 6(1)(f), GDPR).We may have a legal obligation to do so (Article 6(1)(c), GDPR).

We may also use anonymized or de-identified data about EEA Website Users and EEA Business Contacts which is not personal data under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (" GDPR") to develop our products and services (" Aggregate Data"). "Aggregate Data" is the demographic information or employment information (such as occupation, education and experience) of many individuals that is combined together. Aggregate Data is used to analyse the characteristics of various populations, trends and statistics about the job market and career mobility in local economies and nationally and does not identify any specific individuals. We may also use and share Aggregate Data to track trends in the labor market as well as use of our products and services.

Recipients of Personal Data

We share the personal data that we collect from EEA Website Visitors with third party employers, recruiters and other companies that purchase our services. When an EEA Website Visitor applies for a job with a third party employer through our web site, the personal data supplied by them may become part of the third party employer's database. Similarly, if a company downloads a CV from our CV database, that personal data may become a part of that company's database. In these instances, we share the personal data as one data controller to another data controller and the use of such personal data by the company will be subject to the privacy policy of that company, and we are not responsible for that company's use of the personal data. Those companies may use the personal data to contact EEA Website Visitors directly.

In the normal course of performing services for our clients, personal data may be shared with our affiliates for the purposes specified in this Privacy Statement, as well as research and statistical purposes, system administration and crime prevention or detection.

We also may share personal data with our service providers who help us in the delivery of our own products and services, including:

other affiliates; financial institutions, insurance companies, and professional advisors (including law firms) other service providers such as information technology systems and customer relationship providers involved in the provision of services to us; independent public accountants and auditors; local tax authorities and any governmental or administrative body where we determine that it is necessary or desirable in order to comply with applicable laws, court orders, or government regulations or to protect our rights or property; and a third party that is looking to acquire or does acquire all or part of the assets or stock of Careersite, or that succeeds Careersite in carrying on all or a part of its business or services provided to or by it whether by merger, acquisition, re-organisation, outsourcing, insourcing or otherwise.

These service providers are required by contract and by law to only use or disclose the personal data as necessary to perform services on our behalf or as otherwise required by law. Where we have knowledge that a service provider is using or disclosing personal data in a manner inconsistent with this Privacy Statement, we will take reasonable steps to prevent or stop such improper use and/or disclosure.

In addition, where we serve as a service provider (data processor) to our clients (data controllers), we may be in possession of client data that contains information defined as personal data. In performing these services, we do not process, store, or handle personal data in any other manner other than that directed by the data controller. Accordingly, we do not share, uniquely identify, or in any way use personal data for any commercial purpose other than that authorized by the controller. In some cases in accordance with our client agreements, we may disclose personal data with a subcontractor contracted to provide services on our behalf, in order to provide service to our clients.

We may disclose without any personal data about you or your use of this web site if we have a good faith belief that such action is necessary to: (a) protect and defend our rights, property or safety of our employees, other users of this web site, or the public; (b) enforce the terms and conditions that apply to use of this web site; (c) as required by a legally valid request from a competent governmental authority; (d) in order to respond to claims that any content violates the rights of third-parties; or (e) to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or governmental request.

In addition, personal data we have collected may be passed on to a third party in the event of a transfer of ownership or assets or a bankruptcy or other corporate reorganization of Careersite.

Transfer of Personal Data to a Third Country

Personal data collected by us is stored in Europe and/or in the United States, and processing primarily takes place in Europe but may also take place in other countries where we or our affiliates, subsidiaries, or third party service providers maintain facilities. We ensure that such affiliates, subsidiaries or third party service providers are covered by a suitable framework or contract recognized by the relevant authorities or courts as providing an adequate level of protection for personal data.

Cookies

Like most other websites, we use cookies to help provide you with the best possible browsing experience. You can find more information on cookies here.

Retention Period

We retain personal data Careersitefor as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which it was collected. Registration, CV and job application information of EEA Website Visitors is stored until the earlier of when the contract between us terminates or when the EEA Website Visitor requests erasure of their personal data. For data retention relating to cookies, please see the cookie policy. Personal data for job recommendation emails and marketing emails are retained until the data subject unsubscribes from such emails. Business contact information of our EEA Business Contacts is retained until they ask us to erase their data. All other personal data relating to EEA Business Contacts that are current customers, suppliers and business partners is stored until the contract between us terminates and/or until we no longer must maintain the data for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims.

Data Subject Rights

You have various rights in relation to your personal data, subject to certain limitations and restrictions. You are entitled to request access to, rectification of, deletion of and portability of your personal data collected by us. You are also entitled to restrict or object to the processing of your personal data by us and to object to any decision based solely on automated processing of your personal data by us. To exercise these rights, as provided under the GDPR and UK Data Protection Act, please email us at support-jm@karieragroup.com.

Please help us to keep your personal data accurate by informing us of any change to your personal data promptly.

In addition, data subjects have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority.

Right to Withdraw Consent

Where our personal data processing is based upon your consent you may withdraw that consent at any time; however, the withdrawal of your consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing of personal data based on consent before its withdrawal.

Changes to This Statement

We may update this Privacy Statement to reflect changes to our personal data collection practices. If we make any changes to this Privacy Statement, we will notify you by means of a notice on this web site as well as the applicable date. We encourage you, including EEA Website Visitors and EEA Business Contacts, to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

Company registration number: 04147019