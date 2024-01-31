Private Patient Sales Advisor | Spire Hull and East Riding | Full time | Permanent | £22,327.50 plus Great Benefits



Spire Hull and East Riding are currently looking to recruit a Private Patient Sales Advisor to join the busy business development team.



Job Purpose

The Private Patient Sales Advisor will communicate effectively, positively and professionally with customers in order to facilitate their conversion from enquiry to a clinical consultation, test or procedure with Spire Healthcare.



To support the Private Patient Team Leader & Business Development sales manager and business development team to deliver Spire Healthcare's business development objectives.



Accountabilities

*Effective, professional handling of self-pay enquiries (capturing enquirers details, booking appointments, resolving queries, giving information on procedures, providing advice and practical help) from phone calls, emails, and face to face meetings with prospective self-pay patients.

*To convert self-pay enquiries to out-patient appointments or procedures, tests or therapies, in order to meet monthly conversion rate targets and self-pay revenue and admissions targets.

*To maximise enquiry conversion opportunities through a high level of sales and customer service skills.

*Effectively sell against competitor hospital by understanding Spire Healthcare USPs

*To promote and book patients to mini consultation events organised by the business development team. To attend events and liaise with patients, booking patients into consultations or procedures.

*Undertake all work in accordance with company and hospital policies and procedures.

*Use the CRM system fully and correctly to keep record of all enquiries and interactions to robustly manage and convert enquiry leads.



Experience and skills:

*Experience in a sales, or customer service role, handling a large number of customer enquiries and meeting sales targets

*Numeracy with the ability to calculate procedure prices

*Excellent phone manner

*Analytical approach, able to ascertain fact, problem solve and seek answers to queries for the customer.

*A strong understanding of the Private Healthcare business would be advantageous however not essential



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital grou