Bookings Administrator - FTC

Bookings Administrator | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Leeds |Full time FTC 12 months | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary



Spire Methley Park Hospital has an opportunity for a Bookings Administrator to join our team, on a Full time Fixed Term contract for 12 months You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.



At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we provide expert consultant-led healthcare that's available to everyone - whether you're insured or not. We offer comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment.

Job Purpose

To ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the hospital. To provide information to patients, consultants and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.



Overall Responsibilities

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all of our patients, dealing with phone queries, managing email communications, using and managing computerised systems (SAP & HMS).

- Plan theatre lists for Consultants.

- Build positive working relationships with our Consultants and their secretaries to ensure facilitation of an efficient and effective administration service to all stakeholders.

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held.

- Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately.

- Liaise closely with consultants and pre assessment nurses/Admin to ensure smooth running pre assessment clinics and book all Pre-op Assessment and Healthcare Assistant Clinic appointments.

- Develop and maintain an up-to-date and accurate knowledge of Spire and other insurers' products, policies and initiatives.

- Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with GDPR Regulations and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications and Training

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills.



Experience

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.