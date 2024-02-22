Bank Physiotherapy Assistant | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Wirral

Spire Murrayfield Hospital based in Wirral have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Physiotherapy Assistant to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This bank position is to cover weekday and weekend shifts.

Duties and responsibilities

- Provide support to the Physio team in the Inpatients and Outpatients departments

- Provide a high level of customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams

- Maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients, using a computerised system

- Assess the health and wellbeing needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent

- Help to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the Physio department

Who we're looking for

- Be organised and methodical in your work and have good communication skills

- Previous experience of working in a Healthcare setting is essential

- Have experience as a Physiotherapy Assistant or have a similar background e.g. sport science would be ideal

- Flexible and good reliability

- NVQ in Healthcare is desirable

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications