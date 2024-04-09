Bookings Administrator - Outpatient

Outpatient Bookings Administrator | Spire St Anthony's | Private Hospital | Full Time | Sutton

Spire St Anthony's are looking for an Outpatients Bookings Administrator to join our friendly team in the outpatients department. This role will suit someone who would like a challenging and busy role with plenty of variety.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

As Outpatients Bookings Administrator you will be responsible for the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient appointments service within the hospital. You will also provide information to patients, consultants, consultants secretaries and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all outpatients using a computerised system (SAP)

- Manage the telephone lines in an effective and timely manner

- Provide and maintain an efficient diary for all outpatient clinics including both consultant and nurse led clinics (making and changing appointments, clinic changes and cancellations)

- Manage and process patient referral letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Process patient appointment letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous, and efficient manner either by telephone or letter

- Ensure that the COBPS (consultant online booking and payment service) and insurer direct booking portals are both maintained effectively and in line with KPI's

- Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

Who we're looking for

- Experience in an office based and / or customer service environment

- Experience of handling high call volumes in a fast paced environment

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system would be advantageous

- Ability to manage own workload including planning, organising, prioritising and problem solving

- Attention to detail

- IT literate

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free On-Site Gym

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.