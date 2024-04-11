A highly respected Training GP Surgery near the Yaxley area is looking for a Care Coordinator to join their team.

The Practice is offering a pay rate of £22,700 a year working full time.

This surgery has recently completed its latest CQC review and has maintained a good CQC report for many years, which is a testament to the Practice's success.

The ideal candidate for this role should have experience in Care Coordinator and be confident in the following:

* Patient queries

* New patient registration queries

* Coordinating care for complex cases

* Working closely with Socal Prescribers

* General Admin, etc.

You will work alongside a great team of non-clinical staff who will make you feel welcome and provide any support you might need. This Practice not only prides itself on the level of healthcare provided to its patients, but is also committed to the education and professional development of its staff.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421