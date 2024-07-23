Registered Nurse - Inpatient Ward

Registered Nurse | Wards | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

We are currently recruiting for an experience Staff Nurse to work on the wards at Spire Leeds. This is a full time permanent position, with lots of development opportunities.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team you will be responsible for assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload on one of our busy surgical wards, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You provide post-operative care such as wound dressing, IVs and drains. You will have the opportunity to develop your own knowledge and skills and that of others whilst promoting best practice in health and safety and security.

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 6 months, post-graduation, Hospital experience.

- Have been employed in surgical or acute settings

- You will have excellent communication, organisation and provide the best quality of patient care.

- Newly Qualified Nurses considered

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



