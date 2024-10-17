Care Coordinator - £26,000 DOE - Sheffield

We are currently seeking a Care Coordinator to join a national domiciliary care provider in their homecare team in Sheffield. You will be working full-time Monday to Friday with a salary of £26,000 per year.

The role requires flexibility, as you may need to provide hands-on support to your colleagues and other departments when necessary. Prior experience working within a domiciliary care home is essential for this role.

Main responsibilities:

Producing and managing staff rotas, ensuring all calls are covered.

Liaising with hospitals, GPs, social services, and families to ensure the best care for service users.

Conducting assessments and reviews to maintain top care standards.

Managing on-call duties and weekend work on a rota basis.

As a Care Coordinator, you will receive benefits such as a competitive salary with monthly bonuses, mileage allowance, full training, ongoing CPD, pension contribution, and a great working environment with supportive staff. A full UK driving license and access to your own vehicle are necessary for this role.

If you are interested in joining a fast-paced and rewarding role as a Care Coordinator, please send your CV to Chase Medical as we are currently accepting applications for this position.

If you are interested in this role, please APPLY and I will be in touch with the next steps!

