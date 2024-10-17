Care Coordinator - £26,000 DOE - Sheffield
We are currently seeking a Care Coordinator to join a national domiciliary care provider in their homecare team in Sheffield. You will be working full-time Monday to Friday with a salary of £26,000 per year.
The role requires flexibility, as you may need to provide hands-on support to your colleagues and other departments when necessary. Prior experience working within a domiciliary care home is essential for this role.
Main responsibilities:
- Producing and managing staff rotas, ensuring all calls are covered.
- Liaising with hospitals, GPs, social services, and families to ensure the best care for service users.
- Conducting assessments and reviews to maintain top care standards.
- Managing on-call duties and weekend work on a rota basis.
As a Care Coordinator, you will receive benefits such as a competitive salary with monthly bonuses, mileage allowance, full training, ongoing CPD, pension contribution, and a great working environment with supportive staff. A full UK driving license and access to your own vehicle are necessary for this role.
If you are interested in joining a fast-paced and rewarding role as a Care Coordinator, please send your CV to Chase Medical as we are currently accepting applications for this position.
If you are interested in this role, please APPLY and I will be in touch with the next steps!
