Care Assistant

Inclusion, “Do I Really Belong?”

Here at Hatherleigh Nursing Home, we are committed to continue to make diversity, equity, and inclusion a part of everything we do. From how we care for our family members living in the home, to how we care for our team during their career journey in the home.



Spending our time in an environment where we feel we belong gives our lives a sense of meaning and purpose. Equally, the effects of feeling left out or excluded can be devastating. It can leave profound, long lasting effects on individuals that damage sense of confidence and self-worth.



Hatherleigh Nursing Home, part of the Evolve Care Group, sits in the South West of England, Okehampton, Devon. We pride ourselves on the standards we set in our Household Model, inspired by Thomas Kitwood, that promotes inclusion in our home. Last year, Evolve invested in 100 face-to-face training hours to each and every team member during our Build Back Better program – If you want to learn more about how inclusion was a vital piece of the puzzle to “building back better” after the pandemic, please see the link below.

Evolve Care Group- Inclusion

This year we continue to invest our time and efforts into every team member companywide by supporting you through a 12 week induction program, which will guide each individual through the obstacles they may face day to day, as well as setting them up with skills for career progression.



Referring to a project run by Google – Project Aristotle, psychological safety is critical to making a team work. This safety comes from knowing we are free to be our true, whole selves. By not leaving a part of our personality behind at home, by being able to share the moments in life that give us feelings of passion and excitement, but most importantly, to share the things that scare us and to talk about what is messy and sad.



Our solution for creating an inclusive team is to ensure each member feels at home in their place of work. Meaning all involved are able to participate openly and freely in care home life as a unit. Because how can the ones we care for feel content and at home if we don’t feel the same? Ultimately our individual strengths are what make our community and team whole.



So how are we going to show our appreciation to you?

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Young workers (18+) are paid the same as those aged 25+

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme - £50 each of high street & online vouchers

Full-time, part-time and bank hours offered

Automatic enrolment on to our pension scheme

Fully funded CPD accredited training programme provided for all team members

NVQ part funded support

12 weeks induction programme with an assigned Mentor

Career opportunities

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance & support