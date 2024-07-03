Home Care Assistant - Domiciliary

Role: Home Care Assistant

Location: Wakefield

Salary: £12ph

Chase Medical have an exciting vacancy for a Home Care Assistant to join a respected domiciliary care company in the Wakefield area.

Our client has a well-established team and are looking to grow this with additional part and full time Home Care Assistants, flexible with the hours you'd be looking for on offer is an hourly rate of £12, they also pay for mileage too.

Additional Benefits:

Pension Scheme

Well-Established Team

Mileage Paid

Flexible/Negotiable Hours

Who are we looking for?

An accountable, team player with experience in domiciliary care who is able to showcase transparency within the company.

Experience: must be able to drive, level 2 or 3 Health and Social Care preferred but not required.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Leah at Chase Medical on

. You can also email your CV directly to Leah.Beard@chase-medical.com or click apply now. 0114 275 7421

Chase Medical are specialist recruiters who work in both Primary Care and Social Care settings, get in contact today to discuss the opportunities we have in your area!

Referrals: If this vacancy isn't for you, but you know of someone who would be a perfect fit - get in touch today, we pay up to £500 for successful referrals!