Role: Operations Manager/Responsible Individual

Location: Derby

Salary: up to £70k

Chase Medical have an exciting vacancy for a Operations Manager/Responsible Individual to join a highly respected client of ours who provides residential care services for children and young people in the Derby area. They have a well-established team and offer fantastic areas of growth and opportunity.

As the Responsible Individual and Operations Manager, you will hold a dual role encompassing leadership in regulatory compliance and operational management. You will be responsible for ensuring the well-being, safety, and development of children and young people residing in their residential care settings, while also managing the efficient operations of their services in Derby, initially across two homes.

Additional Benefits:

- Competitive Salary

- Pension Scheme

- Excellent CPD opportunities

- Bonus Scheme

- Onsite Parking

- Well-Established Team

Who are we looking for?

The successful candidate will have a proven track record in previous roles as a Registered Manager, Senior Manager, and within an Operations/Responsible Individual capacity.

Must have experience in - Level 5 Leadership & Management for Health and Social Care as well as a driving licence.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Leah at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Leah.Beard@chase-medical.com or click apply now.

Referrals: If this vacancy isn't for you, but you know of someone who would be a perfect fit - get in touch today, we pay up to £500 for successful referrals!