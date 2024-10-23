I am currently working with a residential children's home located in Glossop, (SK13). They are looking to hire a Residential Children Support Worker offering up to £14.66 per hour £66 per sleep-in, typically 6-8 nights per month.

Our client provides high-quality residential care for children and young people, 11 - 17 years, are dealing with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties in their formative years.

The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

The main duties involved in this position include:

- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

- Demonstrably improve the lives of children and young people in our care.

-Model relationship-based caregiving in all interactions with children and young

people.

- Establish caring, secure relationships with children that allow them to feel safe, develop trust in adults and confidence in themselves.

- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping

- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people

To apply for this role, you must have:

Level 3 in residential Childcare (or equivalents).

You must be able to commit to full-time (40 hours/week) working, including sleep-ins and, potentially, short residential trips away with young people.

You can only be considered from candidates able to drive manual vehicles.

In return, our client offers:

£11.50 - 14.46 per hour, depending on experience.

£66 per sleep-in, typically 6-8 nights per month.

28 - 35 days' holiday.

Fully funded NVQs and apprenticeships.

Company Pension.

Loyalty & referral bonuses, from £50 - £500.

Comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme, perks & discounts.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob: