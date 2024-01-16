Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham
Spire Alexandra Hospital has an exciting bank opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.
Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.
Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities:
- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion
- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital
- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes
- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital
Who we're looking for:
- Pharmacists educated to degree level
- Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice in Hospital settings
- Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting
- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements
- Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous
Contract Type: Zero-hour
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.