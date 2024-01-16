Bank Clinical Pharmacist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital has an exciting bank opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital

Who we're looking for:

Pharmacists educated to degree level

Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice in Hospital settings

Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting

Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements

Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous

Contract Type: Zero-hour

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact [Insert Name] on [Insert Email] or [Insert Telephone Number].

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.