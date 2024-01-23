Perioperative Practitioner | Scrub | Theatres | Band 5/6 | Cardiff | Full time or Part time, No Nights.

Spire Cardiff Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a Perioperative Practitioner to join our experienced team working either full time or part time hours. Orthopaedic training available plus career development opportunities to include SFA training.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative and assist in the management and organisation of care provision within the Scrub Team in the operating department; acting as the Scrub Practitioner across a range of clinical specialities

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1 years theatre experience.

Orthopaedic experience desirable.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at

