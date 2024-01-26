HUB Private Patient Sales Manager | Sales/Customer Service/Admin/Office/Reception/Business Development/Call Centre | Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Monday - Friday | Free Parking, Competitive Salary plus Excellent Benefits

The purpose of the HUB Sales Manager (HSM) is to deliver the AOP Self Pay activity and revenue target within their HUB hospitals.

To achieve this the HSM will;

1. Manage and support the HUB hospital sales teams to deliver their Annual Operation Plan (AOP) revenue targets.

2. Track, evaluate and improve the sales and conversion contribution self-pay patients within HUB hospitals, delivering a programme of process simplification and standardisation, continuous learning, training and improvement.

3. Identify opportunities and deliver HUB and central approaches to sales functions.

4. Identify opportunities for new services and consultants based on demand and enquiries.

5. Design and deliver new ways of working to improve and maintain Spire's one-best way.

6. Support Hub Sales and Business Development Director to ensure the right people are in place to deliver targets

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Working hours and days - 37.5 hours to be worked within 5 days Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm on a rota (8am-4pm, 9am-5pm, 10am-6pm) - week to be equally split between Bristol Spire and Cardiff Spire (travel mandatory)

Duties and responsibilities

The HUB Sales Manager key accountabilities include;

- Achieve HUB and hospital sales targets across all key pay or groups.

- Define and deliver a best in market experience for all sales enquirers, patients, partners and key stakeholders. * Lead and develop the hospital-based sales team to deliver improved performance on all current and future agreed metrics.

- To line manage a team of both onsite and offsite sales advisors

- Develop and maintain a continuous improvement strategy to develop future ways of working to support Spire HUB, central and one-best way.

- Implementation and measurement of the Spire one-best way sales process

- Provide simple reporting and analysis of performance to identify issues and areas for improvement/intervention.

- Develop coaching for HUB teams to ensure consistency and address areas of poor performance.

- Hold all relevant HUB sales teams to account for behaviours and performance that impacts Spire's sales ability.

- Understand and anticipate the need for change, diagnose the underlying issues and build the case for change with stakeholders and support colleagues to deliver.

- Facilitate two-way communication across the HUB Sales teams which supports knowledge sharing, business improvement and creates a culture of respect, collaboration and compliance.

- Implement processes and reporting and report key trends on an agreed frequency.

- Influence and challenge sales teams to ensure that they understand and are fully engaged to deliver Spire's sales success.

- Support the development and implementation (and evolution) of the patient experience strategy that delivers and supports the organisation's objectives.

- Role model our Purpose and Values - driving a culture of service excellence, respect, collaboration and care for our colleagues.

- Provide a comprehensive and compliant application of the Spire Pricing Engine providing accurate estimates and quotes to patients.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the scope of this role

Who we're looking for

- Candidates should demonstrate strong operational sales skills and be able to lead sales teams effectively in a healthcare setting

- Be able to work effectively within their HUB, leading teams through an organisational matrix, while operating within a national sales framework

- Prove a track record in positively impacting sales growth and performance based on a clear strategy in a healthcare setting.

- Ability to innovate and streamline processes to reduce cost and duplication.

- Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively lead teams across multiple locations.

- Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to deliver the solutions.

- Resolve conflicts and make difficult decisions.

- Balance the role demands and display excellent time management and prioritisation skills.

- Demonstrate understanding of data and the aligned required actions.

- Deliver required change, quickly and without disruption.

- Take personal ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions.

- Previous experience working in a competitive, commercial marketplace.

- Comfortable working in a fluid operating environment that requires structure and rigour to be created.

- Covering the South West so being able to drive in the UK is essential

- This is not a hybrid role, presence is required at both locations (Bristol and Cardiff)

- Must have managed teams in excess of 15

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

