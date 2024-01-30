Bank Scrub Practitioner | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital are looking for an experienced Perioperative Practitioner- Scrub to join their bank theatre team. The role will provide excellent care and require the post holder to participate and contribute to proving services within the Theatre Unit. There are opportunities to further develop your Theatre skills through training and gaining experience within a leading private hospital.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

At least 2 years scrub experience.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Zero-Hour

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.