Healthcare Assistant | Orthopaedic | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | 30h hours | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital are looking for a HCA to join our fantastic Ward team. You will work a mix of shifts covering 7.30am - 8.30pm Monday to Friday with Saturday shifts when required.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Nursing team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Working Hours: 30 hours

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.