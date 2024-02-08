Administration Manager - Diagnostics | Spire Bristol Hospital | Competitive Salary plus Excellent Benefits | 37.5 hours per week | Free Parking

Role Purpose:

Working with the Head of Radiology and the Admin Team Leader to manage the administrative team and processes. Ensuring that we are able to maximise our revenue stream in this area through efficient management of the patient pathway.

Duties and responsibilities

1. Review all admin processes using key KPI data, patient feedback, consultant feedback and colleague feedback. Identify gaps and implement solutions to improve the bookings, reporting and other administrative processes.

2. Working closely with the Head of Radiology to increase the types of service on offer, for example complex injections, 6-7 day opening times and 24 hour local availability to ensure that we are providing outstanding service to both patients and consultants.

3. Engagement with Consultants and Med Secs to continuously provide exceptional service

4. Manager the Admin Team Leader and provide support to the wider administrative team.

5. Provide support to non clinical administrative teams in other areas such as Physiotherapy, Theatre, Outpatients and POA.

6. Compile process documentation and training guides for all processes to ensure new starters are onboarded in the same way.

7. Monitor and adapt ways of working to ensure that KPI targets are consistently met.

8. Establishing and maintaining a comprehensive whole organisational approach to improving customer service, including setting standards benchmarking.

9. Working closely with other patient facing non clinical admin teams to ensure consistency across the hospital.



Who we're looking for:

Essential

- Previous experience of an Administration Management role

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of process improvement / transformation

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation

- Demonstrated ability in problem solving and process improvements skills

- Ability to understand key business processes and complex business issues

- Ability to work with complex patient and finance administration systems and telephony systems

- Demonstrated ability in people management to deliver a plan of activity through direct reports

- Ability to understand and manage effectively the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities

- Ability to challenge constructively in a solution orientated way

- Excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills, including listening and facilitation skills

- Commercially astute with a passion for customer service

- Ability to influence diverse sets of audiences

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative

- Proactive and able to self-motivate

Desirable

- Experience in a hospital environment

- Relevant degree

- Management / supervisory qualification



Working Hours: 37.5

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.















