Deputy Pathology Manager | Pathology | Band 7 dependent on experience | Southampton | Full Time 37.5 hours a week



Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a Deputy Pathology Manager to join our busy Laboratory on a full-time basis working 37.5 hours per week. Spire Southampton Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for years. We bring together the very best of facilities and people that modern medicine can offer. We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Manages and develops the services within their specialised area expertise of the pathology service, and across a range of services provided by the laboratory.

- Take a lead role in the local implementation of the pathology quality management system, in accordance with CPA/ISO 15189 requirements and corporate recommendations.

- Liaise with the Laboratory Consultant and the Pathology Manager, to ensure the provision of the high-quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner

- Participate in the on-rota which is 1 in 5 weeks

Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must live within a 30 minute drive of the Hospital due to on call requirement

- Have a minimum of 5 years BMS experience in blood sciences (Haemotology, blood transfusion or Biochemistry)

- Have a minimum of 2 year experience as a manager or section lead

- Strong communication skills

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 8 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications