Patient Admissions Manager

Patients Admissions Manager| Juniper House - Brentwood | Full Time 37.5 hours per week | Market Leading salary and benefits



Spire Healthcare's East London and Essex hub have a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious Manager to join our team as a Patients Admissions Manager.



Overseeing our Admissions department to ensure we provide a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors and any key Hub stakeholders.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Provide clear leadership in the operation and delivery of the admission function which includes In-Patient and Day-case funding, pre-operative assessment and NHS Pathway management.

- Oversee and support the training of all colleagues in the Patient Admissions teams.

- Work with Operations Directors, Capacity Managers and or theatre managers to ensure theatre bookings are maximised across the hospitals in line with all Hospital AOP'S, maximising capacity and utilisation.

- Developing strong and effective communication channels throughout the patient admissions team by holding regular team meetings and promoting the correct Spire behaviours.

- To be ultimately responsible for the people management of the patient admissions team including recruitment, training, sickness recording, annual leave, health and safety and performance management including compliance with DSE assessments and manual handling requirements.

- Actively promote ongoing personal development within teams to ensure we have a skilled workforce who are up to date with any changes relating to their individual roles.

- Establishing and maintaining a comprehensive whole organisational approach to improving customer service, including setting standards, benchmarking, and agreeing action plans with Team Leaders, ensuring relevant KPI's are monitored and met.

- Constantly review the performance of the patient admissions services based on feedback received from customers, including consultants, and relevant stake holders, developing action plans for ongoing continuous improvement.

- Where appropriate, leading on the investigation and response to formal complaints, including the reporting of adverse events.

- Ensure all colleagues have an end of year and mid-year review and are compliant with their mandatory training. Department to achieve 96%.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received, and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Who we're looking for

Proven experience of Management with a customer service environment

Knowledge and experience of process management

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

Financial awareness, including business planning and budgeting.

Have previously worked in the Healthcare Sector is desirable but not essential

Excellent standard of written and spoken English

Ability to communicate at all levels



Working Hours: Full time 37.5 hours over 5 days, Monday to Friday and occasional Saturdays



Contract Type: Full-time Permanent



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Please contact Rachel Aouiziz



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.