Deputy Care Services Manager

£17.00 per hour plus company benefits

40 hours per week



Eastcote Park is a retirement community boasting 34 exclusive retirement apartments and a luxurious 50-bedroom care home providing residential, dementia and respite care opening.



We are looking to recruit a Deputy Care Services Manager who will support our Care Services Manager. Previous experience as a Team Leader or Deputy Manager would be advantageous and NVQ 5 is desirable. Flexibility in working patterns is required and weekend working is on a rotation basis.





The Deputy Care Services Manager supports the Care Services Manager in setting the standard for senior care responsibilities including ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families. You will be involved in the hiring and retaining of dedicated Care Assistants, and facilitating ongoing training opportunities for team members.





Main Responsibilities of the role:



1. To co-ordinate the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.



2. Ensure that all relevant information in respect of each resident is communicated as appropriate to achieve delivery of a person-centred approach.



3. When required to work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are always in place.



4. A flexible approach to the working week, and to play a part in Duty Management.



5. Support the Associate General Manager oversee the Safe Medication Management programme, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.



6. Alongside the Associate General Manager create a framework for regular medication evaluation in respect of each resident and liaise with General Practitioners and Consultants.



7. Ensure all one-to-one meetings and annual performance reviews with team members in the department are completed.



8. Ensure appropriate staff coverage through effective staff scheduling and completion of daily assignments.



9. Regularly communicate to family members with regards to resident needs and progress.



10. Conduct and oversee effective handovers between all shifts, ensuring that the Associate General Manager is always kept fully informed with regards to applicable areas.



11.Provide daily coaching and support to Team Leaders, Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants as needed, leading by example always

















Requirements:



This role involves working within a team which is committed to providing professional, respectful and quality care within a safe homely environment.



Two years' experience in long-term care or similar industry



Plan, implement, evaluate and clearly document care delivery



Team player, decisive, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable



Awareness of COSHH and CQC regulations



Working knowledge of Health and Safety legislation

